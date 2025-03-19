Rio Romeo Puts a Hit Out On Creeps

Rio Romeo's new track "JOHNNYSCOTT" was "inspired by a local creepy groomer guy, and how he finally got what was coming to him." In the song, the protagonist seeks vengeance and Johnny comes to an untimely end.

The LA-based artist dabbles in cabaret and punk on the song, melding them together for an alternative indie-pop anthem. It's a vibe fans have been resonating with, selling out Romeo's shows and pushing their TikTok vids to virality. "The song is silly and fun while being about something real and true," they tell PAPER. "I was hoping to capture the cheekiness behind the duality."

