Rio Romeo Puts a Hit Out On Creeps
Rio Romeo's new track "JOHNNYSCOTT" was "inspired by a local creepy groomer guy, and how he finally got what was coming to him." In the song, the protagonist seeks vengeance and Johnny comes to an untimely end.
The LA-based artist dabbles in cabaret and punk on the song, melding them together for an alternative indie-pop anthem. It's a vibe fans have been resonating with, selling out Romeo's shows and pushing their TikTok vids to virality. "The song is silly and fun while being about something real and true," they tell PAPER. "I was hoping to capture the cheekiness behind the duality."
- YouTube
In the music video, Romeo rides a bike around their hometown, in the same spots they used to smoke cigarettes and waste time in. "This music video was an extremely fun and new sort of feat for me," they say. "Since my skateboarding accident in 2020 that landed me with a brain injury and chronic hip problems, there are not many opportunities that I've had to be able to express myself in a robust physical manner."
Romeo continues, "These days I have the privilege of some better mobility, and took full advantage of it during the filming of this music video. Riding my bike around with my friend Meadow to all of our favorite spots around Pomona and Claremont, California — where I grew up and still live — was such a joy and a pleasure. The feeling of relaxed joy and pleasure shown in the video is very real. We were having a great time."
With sold-out stops coming up in Chicago, LA and NYC, and "more music to come," Romeo is enjoying the growing connection with their fans and hopes everyone feels "heard, validated and happy" when they hear this new music live.
Photography: Meadow Cloud
Story by Matt Wille / Photography by Brian Meller / Styling by Antoni Porowski / Creative direction by Marcus Allen / Grooming by Emily Amick
Story by Matthew Weinberger
