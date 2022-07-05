In what is only the latest in a long line of milestones for the beauty, fashion and music mogul, Rihanna has officially become the United States' youngest self-made billionaire.

According to a new report by Forbes, Rihanna has finally crossed the nine-digit threshold with an estimated net-worth of $1.4 billion making her the nation's youngest self-made billionaire. Included on the list of America's richest self-made women for the third year in a row, Rihanna placed 21st overall on the annual ranking and earning the distinction of being the only person on the list under 40.

Related | Rihanna Gives Birth to First Child

Funnily enough, Rihanna's latest valuation has actually dethroned Kim Kardashian, who's 41, as the list's youngest billionaire. You may recall that Kylie Jenner previously was named by Forbes in 2019 as the the world's youngest self-made billionaire only to have that title stripped a few months later when it was determined that her net worth was only a few hundred million. Apart from the confusion over the actual numbers, Jenner's billionaire status caused a fair bit of controversy at the time calling into question whether or not given her family's wealth she could truly be considered "self-made." Currently Forbes places Jenner's net worth at $600 million.

As for Rihanna, despite being her major claim to fame, the artist's earnings from her musical career only account for a fraction of her overall worth, with a majority of that $1.4 billion coming from her beauty and fashion empire. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line, of which she owns a 30% stake, was valued at upwards of $3 billion. Similarly, Fenty Beauty brought in $550 million in revenue in 2020 with Rihanna and French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH both owning a 50% share in the company.

As for whether or not this latest billionaire milestone changes anything, Rihanna told the New York Times in 2019 that “I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working.”