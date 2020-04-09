Rihanna Creates Grant for Domestic Violence Survivors Amid Quarantine

Rihanna has teamed up with Twitter/Square CEO Jack Dorsey to help domestic violence survivors.

According to the Los Angeles Housing Authority, ever since the city issued its "Safer at Home" order in late March, approximately 90 people a week have been turned away from domestic violence shelters due to capacity restrictions. So to help remedy this, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) announced the creation of a $4.2 million grant to help those whose safety may be endangered by the city's mandate.

Related | 5 Signs a Relationship Is Abusive

The donation — co-funded by the CLF and Dorsey — will go toward the Mayor's Fund of Los Angeles to "provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise," per a press release.

This latest efforts comes on the heels of the $5 million Rihanna already donated toward coronavirus relief. Dorsey also recently announced that he would be donating $1 billion of his equity in Square for similar COVID-19 aid efforts, girls health and education, and Universal Basic Income pilot programs.