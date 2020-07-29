Fashion
Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Is Reselling for Over $500

by Riley Runnells
 Eliza Weinreb
1h

FENTY Skin, Rihanna's highly anticipated takeover of the skincare world, officially launches on July 31, but the three initial products from her line are being listed on sites like eBay already — at ungodly prices.

Related | Imagine the Power of Fenty Skin

Resellers have listed three START'R products online, including cleanser, toner/ serum hybrid and SPF moisturizer. As seen on High Snobiety, screenshots show that the sets are selling for as much as $550, which is unfounded considering the products' original prices are in the $30 range. Not to mention that when shopping resale beauty, there's always a chance the product won't be legit.

I guess it should come as no surprise that people are taking this to such an extreme, considering Rih's immediate Fenty Beauty success and the line's endorsements from artists like Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky, calling it a "new culture of skincare."

Still, FENTY Skin, created with a similar ethos to FENTY Beauty, is centered on inclusivity and the real Navy should know better than to market the products at exclusionary pricing. If you can hold off a couple more days, FENTY Skin will officially launch July 31 with tags as low as $25-$35.

To pass the time, look at these hilarious reactions from FENTY fans spiraling from the pre-order and resale prices.

Photo via Getty/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage

