Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion Have a Podcast Coming

Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion have inked yet another deal together. Spotify has announced that the two influencers, who're best friends and budding fashion icons, have signed a deal for an exclusive podcast series to air weekly.

Ever since their Vine days, Thompson and Dion have amassed massive following with their unique sense of humor. Now, they're all over Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram with brands that have evolved into worldwide spectacles. Their new conquest will see them exploring, according to a press release, "personal stories from their week, delish on pop culture, fashion & music and engage with fans by giving them advice."

This is an exciting deal for Thompson and Dion, and they're both as ecstatic. "I am so excited to have partnered with Spotify on this podcast," says Thompson in a statement. "My friend Denzel and I have always dreamed of having a podcast, and the fact it's with Spotify is the cherry on top! I can't wait to start this journey and I couldn't be happier."

Dion continues, "I'm so ecstatic to have Spotify as a partner for our podcast, it feels like family. Rickey and I are ready for this new adventure. I can't wait for us to speak our unapologetic minds and, most importantly, have fun while doing it!"

In July, Thompson and Dion partnered with Snapchat for a hilarious docuseries, Road Trippin'. On each episode, the duo traveled across rural America for wild adventures inspired by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's reality show, The Simple Life. From taking part in skydiving to feeding hungry alligators, Road Trippin' was a wild experience.

In a July interview with PAPER, the dynamic duo hinted at their creative takeover. "This isn't the last that you'll see of us," said Thompson. "We're going to do way, way more in fashion, of course. We definitely want to step into acting."