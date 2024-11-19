RéVive Releases Designer Moisturizer Jar and Bag
According to Dr. Gregory Brown, founder of RéVive Skincare, “It’s never too late to start taking care of your skin. While some signs of aging or damage might be more difficult to reverse, starting a regimented skincare routine can still improve your skin’s overall health and appearance.” Good news, right?
“It’s optimal to start a skincare routine in your early teens,” he says. For those of us slightly past our high school days, we can slather on the moisturizer (and SPF, of course, which Dr. Brown calls the most important step in a skincare routine). He adds, “I also pay close attention to the neck and décolletage areas in my morning and nighttime routines. Neck skin is some of the thinnest on the entire body, and one of the first areas to show signs of aging.”
Dr. Brown’s first product was Moisturizing Renewal Cream Nightly Retexturizer, which is still a best-seller and has just been released in a new special collectible jar designed by Lele Sadoughi, a designer known for whimsical and bejeweled collaborations with the likes of Tory Burch, the Metropolitan Museum and even the NFL.
“It was a great challenge to take the DNA of Lele Sadoughi accessories from a three-dimensional product into a two dimensional print,” Sadoughi explains, “We had already made custom wallpaper, so I had a great base to start. I was able to re-envision our wallpaper with faceted jewels and adapt them to match the soft blush and green color palette for RéVive. I love how the faceted jewels align with our history of embellishment and the shine and sparkle that comes with skincare.”
Elana Drell Szyfer, CEO of RéVive Skincare says, “Our products and formulas are often described as a non-surgical approach to scientific skincare. We formulate with highly active ingredients—often unique and first to market. When used together with our signature Bio-Renewal Technology, the consumer will see clinical level results.”
A facelift in a jar and the jar is a stylish and chic collaboration? Sounds like a formula for fabulousness.
Photos courtesy of RéVive Skincare
