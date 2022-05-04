Ray J now claims the leak of his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian was completely orchestrated.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, the musician — who dated the Skims mogul from 2003 to 2006 — alleged the release of the 2007 tape was all part of deal between the couple, momager Kris Jenner and Vivid Entertainment, saying that “I’ve never leaked anything."

"I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” Ray J told the outlet. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

According to Ray J, the alleged deal happened after he jokingly suggested they should put out their own sex tape in the wake of Paris Hilton's video leak, which catapulted the hotel heiress to superstardom. And supposedly, Kim was all for it, immediately going to Kris, who then handed the video over to Vivid. He then went on to claim he didn't realize the deal was actually happening until Vivid had them sign a contract for three tapes, though the first was the only one that went public.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he said, before saying any accusations related to him leaking the tape were “the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

In fact, Ray J claimed to "never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship" and that Kim was the one who "had them at her house," specifically in a "Nike shoebox under her bed."





Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., claimed that he “I never had a single one at my house — she had them at her house,” he claimed to the outlet. “She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”The ex-couple’s filmed rendezvous recently made headlines once again after Kardashian claimed her ex had a second sex tape that he was threatening to release while she was filming “The Kardashians.”

Speculation surrounding the Kardashians' involvement in the tape's "leak" has been floating around since the beginning, though both Kris and Kim have denied the rumors. And while Ray J stayed relatively quiet about the situation, he decided to speak up now thanks to the drama surrounding an alleged second tape, which Kim's ex, Kanye West, supposedly retrieved the footage from him — a process that was documented in a recent episode of the family's new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. However, he said there was nothing really explicit in the hard drive or laptop.

Ray J added that Kim and Kris made it seem like he had more videos and was planning on releasing them, and that he was particularly bent out of shape by Kim's joke about him putting a dildo in her butt in the episode. He also went on to share alleged screenshots of Instagram DMs with Kim, in which he tells her to stop “TRYING TO RUIN ME” and make him look “like a rapist and dirty perv." Kim appears to then reply by saying it was "clearly a sarcastic joke" before reassuring him that she'll release a statement clarifying it as such, though that has yet to happen.

"I felt suicidal because when you know something's real and it's true and you're watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they've created, it's heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft," he told the publication, saying that he isn't able to "be a part of any reputable major network television show" because of his "image."

He continued, "As a black man living and working in America, it's hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it's 1,000 per cent the other way. How do you live like that?"

Kris, Kim and Vivid have yet to comment on Ray J's claims. In the meantime, you can read his interview with the Daily Mail here.