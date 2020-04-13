Bedsheets and pillows are suddenly the hottest fashion trend around — at least on Instagram anyway. Post-#HomeCouture, the latest creative challenge to emerge from quarantine is all about crafting an entire look around your precious bedding.

The #QuarantinePillowChallenge, which first gained traction on April 5 by @styledbynelli and @myforteisfashion, sees users wearing bed pillows as a minidresses, cinched with belts and captured with mirror selfies.

But some people are taking it even further, pairing their looks with fashion accessories like oversized Gucci logo belts, Dior saddle bags, giant Celine sunglasses. Others are opting for a dramatic gown courtesy of their white comforters and bed sheets in place of the traditional pillow pose.

The #PillowChallenge follows other similar at-home fashion activities like #HomeCouture and Billy Porter's weekly style challenges. See, below, for some of the standout quarantine looks so far.