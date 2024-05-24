Put Me in a Look: A Night at the Rodeo
"Put Me in a Look" is PAPER's monthly styling series featuring social media editor Alaska Riley and fashion editor Andrew Nguyen. Keep scrolling to see how the duo would dress each other in their favorite brands. This month: Coach.
Last year marked creative director Stuart Vevers’ tenth year at Coach, which he celebrated by paying homage to the fashion
archetypes that define New York City in the brand's Spring 2024 collection — with sexy slip dresses, oversized leather jackets and suiting, moto boots in upcycled leather and denim and regenerated cotton that all looks perfectly worn-in. It's all fit for a night at the club, at dinner with besties or even at the queer line dancing rodeo in Brooklyn (yes, it's a thing!).
"A night out with us is definitely going to get hot since we can usually be found on the dance floor all night, so it's only fitting that Alaska wears a completely sheer lace dress. And look for going-out wouldn't be complete without leather so naturally, she needed to be in a leather bra and panty. I can't think of anyone else that can pull this off! She's gonna be dodging trade left and right." — Andrew
"Fringe is never not in, no matter the occasion, but it’s perfect for a night with just the right amount of wind to make it shake. I put Andrew in this oversized jacket to keep the airflow going on a night out and matched it with some black tights to bring in the starry cowboy boot for dancing. Duh!" — Alaska
Photography: Justin J. Wee
