Princess Nokia's bringing it with her newest beauty collaboration.

On Monday, the musician announced that she'd teamed up with cult favorite NYX Cosmetics to curate a series of special edition lip kits featuring the brand's Slim Lip Pencil and viral Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color. And true to form, all four shades — Y2K Hottie, Sweet Nothings, Miss Thing, and Cafe Con Leche — are '90s-inspired and come in cute, iridescent-embossed packaging. But the best part though? All of the lip kits are available at an extremely affordable $13.

"As a long time lover of NYX Professional Makeup, this collection is a real dream come true," as the artist wrote on Instagram. "My kits are personally inspired by my signature make up aesthetic, and the beauty influences I have always drawn upon."

Princess Nokia's new lip kits will arrive at Ulta on January 31, but are available now via NYX's website. So grab a kit and see her post about the collaboration, below.

Photo courtesy of NYX

