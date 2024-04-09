Getting CMT Music Awards Ready With 'Pookie'

Campbell "Pookie" Puckett has been everywhere on TikTok this year for her date night outfit videos alongside her husband Jett, who compliments her with loving remarks like, "Pookie looks absolutely fire tonight," and "Pookie is looking particularly amazing tonight." In February alone, she amassed more than 13 million likes and 160 million views across social media.

"Pookie," however, has been doing her fashion thing on social media for a hot second now. The 31-year-old, Georgia-based influencer has some power: For years, followers have used their purchasing power through her “Revolve Faves” that she's built her business around (she's one of the top 10 Revolve sellers in the US).

Clearly, the influencer is making some waves — sitting front row at New York Fashion week shows like Tory Burch and PatBo, collaborating with Net-A-Porter and Walmart and getting invited to country music's biggest night at the CMT Music Awards.

Below, "Pookie" brings us along with Jett on a very special date night to the 2024 CMT Music Awards.