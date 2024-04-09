Getting CMT Music Awards Ready With 'Pookie'
Campbell "Pookie" Puckett has been everywhere on TikTok this year for her date night outfit videos alongside her husband Jett, who compliments her with loving remarks like, "Pookie looks absolutely fire tonight," and "Pookie is looking particularly amazing tonight." In February alone, she amassed more than 13 million likes and 160 million views across social media.
"Pookie," however, has been doing her fashion thing on social media for a hot second now. The 31-year-old, Georgia-based influencer has some power: For years, followers have used their purchasing power through her “Revolve Faves” that she's built her business around (she's one of the top 10 Revolve sellers in the US).
Clearly, the influencer is making some waves — sitting front row at New York Fashion week shows like Tory Burch and PatBo, collaborating with Net-A-Porter and Walmart and getting invited to country music's biggest night at the CMT Music Awards.
Below, "Pookie" brings us along with Jett on a very special date night to the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
Photos courtesy of Campbell Puckett
Styling: Kat Cook
Makeup: Annētta McBain
Hair: Ari’el Maher
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Paloma Mami Builds on Her Roots
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Claudio Robles
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Claudio Robles
04 April
Fashion
Get Ready With Emma Rogue and Anya Tisdale: Festival Fits
by Frances Solá-Santiago
by Frances Solá-Santiago
04 April
Music
Can't Quit Camila
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by James Bee / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Patrick Ta / Hair by Jesus Guerrero / Nails by Juan Alvear
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by James Bee / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Patrick Ta / Hair by Jesus Guerrero / Nails by Juan Alvear
20 March
Music
Yung Lean and Bladee's Biblical Breakthrough
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Ali Foroughi / Styling by America Korban / Set design by Grace Snellock / Makeup by Athena Pagington / Hair by Mark Francome Painter
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Ali Foroughi / Styling by America Korban / Set design by Grace Snellock / Makeup by Athena Pagington / Hair by Mark Francome Painter
22 March
Entertainment
A Radical Oral History of Ms. Boogie's 'The Breakdown'
Story by Erica Campbell / Illustrations by Terrell Villiers
Story by Erica Campbell / Illustrations by Terrell Villiers
12 March