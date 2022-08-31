Almost four decades since its inception, the MTV Video Music Awards continue to bring out the best, brightest and exciting acts in music, movies and more. 2022 was no different.

Thousands came together for music’s special night to present the cutting-edge of fashion, from Lizzo’s dramatic ruffled gown to Lil Nas X’s daring cut-out dress. There was also no shortage of surprises, including Fergie making a surprise appearance alongside Jack Harlow for “First Class,” Bad Bunny's unexpected smooch and Dove Cameron's thrilling Best New Artist win.