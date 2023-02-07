Prior to her headlining performance at 2023’s Laneway Festival, Phoebe Bridgers sat down with Vogue Australia to discuss what's new with her. The cover photo features Bridgers clad in white, eyeing the camera dreamily. One might think Bridgers was getting married. The interview itself disagrees.

In one section of the interview, Bridgers is asked about the upcoming Academy Awards, to which Bridgers replies that she is “obviously” supportive of Paul Mescal.

Related | Phoebe Bridgers Fans Think She Broke Up With Paul Mescal

At first, the interview read, “She’s rooting for former fiance Mr. Paul Mescal in Aftersun" at the upcoming Oscars. A few hours later, meticulous fans detected that the line had been changed in the feature’s later drafts, with the phrase “former fiance” edited out.

The news is a disappointment to many Bridgers fans who have been speculating about the end of the Mescal-Bridgers love affair only a few weeks after their engagement was publicized. Both Bridgers and Mescal prefer to keep things under wraps, so it’s likely both their proposal and breakup took place long before it was ever printed (or tweeted). Rumors ignited after a photo of Bridgers kissing The 1975’s Matty Healy as comedian Bo Burnham looked on made rounds on the internet, accompanied by reported sightings of Burnham and Bridgers getting cozy in various bars.

In our modern year of 2023, flippant throuple allegations are in. Bridgers, Burnham and Healy are no different. Just ask Rita Ora and Taiki Waititi, who are now dousing the flames of their own rumored polyamorous relationship with Tessa Thompson.

Some fans are still hanging on to hope, insisting that since “former fiance” was not in quotations, it was not in Bridgers’ own words and, therefore, there might be a slim chance that Vogue Australia was mistaken. Still, the situation doesn't look promising. Mescal has been quiet, not taking the time to confirm or deny postulation. Instead, he simply made a dapper appearance at The London Film Critics' Circle Awards.

If the news is true, we hypothesize that the grief will inspire the release of another amazing sad-girl anthem, and we wish Bridgers all the healing she deserves.