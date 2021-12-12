On Friday, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers confirmed what a number of fans already knew. With a single photo, she basically announced to the world that, yes, she is indeed dating Normal People's Paul Mescal.

The pair started to drum up romance rumors earlier this year after Bridgers told NME she started watching Normal People and referred to him as the "the cute boy." Later in May, they had a flirty Twitter exchange when Bridgers tweeted, “finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.” Mescal then replied, “I’m officially dead,” to which Bridgers responded, “nooo don’t die your so talented aha.”

The two were also seen cozying up next to each other in a photo carousel posted by comedian Ziwe from a Halloween party held by company Johnnie Walker. And they made their red carpet debut in November at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci. So while they haven't exactly confirmed that they were a couple, fans have been able to put two and two together.

And at this point, the Instagram post is just a solidification of everyone's suspicions. Bridgers didn't include a caption, but she didn't really need to. It's clear from the picture that the two are enjoying each other's company.