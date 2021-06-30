It's the end of another Pride month in New York, but this year's festivities took on a whole new meaning after a year of hardly any events and in-person gatherings, let alone full-on bashes of the kind that induce major FOMO. Over the past week and weekend, as the month drew to a close, we look back at where the glitterati celebrated all things fashion and Pride in and around the city.

GAYLETTER & GITANO PRESENT PRIDE LOVE SENSATION

Notable Guests: James Franco, Zachary Quinto, Jason Wu, RJ King, Charlie Knepper, Amanda Lepore, CT Hedden Where: GITANO Garden of Love When: Sunday, June 27, 2021 What: A Pride celebration to recognize and support the LGBTQ+ community with a day of excitement & fun. VIP Guests, Influencers, Editors and Friends gathered for performances by Amanda Lepore, CT Hedden, and music from DJ Timo Weiland for a day to remember.

The Summer of Parade Kickoff Party Photography: Clint Spaulding

Where: 74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn When: Tuesday, June 29 What: Creative Basics brand Parade kicked off its Summer of Parade summer party series in Brooklyn where guests danced the night away to DJ Mazurbate and a surprise drag performance by Maya Margarita. Specialty cocktails and boozy paletas were provided by Rosaluna.

Diesel's Summer in the City Celebration Photos via Getty/ Dimitrios Kambouris

Notable Guests: Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, Miss J Alexander, DJ Todd Terry, DJ Junior Sanchez Where: TWA Hotel + Roller Rink at JFK Airport When: Thursday, June 24, 2021 What: Diesel's afterparty for its SS22 show under new creative director Glenn Martens took place at the TWA Hotel at a retro roller skating rink to celebrates fun times, good vibes and a return to normal in NYC.

Alice + Olivia's Prom-Themed Pride Party Photography: Rony Alwin