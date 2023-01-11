Pamela Anderson Felt 'Sick' Over Recent Resurfacing of Sex Tape

Pamela Anderson is finally telling her side of the story.

Last year, Hulu debuted its controversial miniseries Pam & Tommy, which was a fictionalized retelling of the Baywatch star's relationship with ex-husband, Tommy Lee, and the unauthorized release of their honeymoon sex tape in 1996. But while the Lily James and Sebastian Stan-led show became a huge hit, Anderson never addressed how it made her feel to see the traumatic scandal make headlines once again. That is, until now.

In the newly released trailer for Netflix's Pamela, a love story, the former Playboy playmate opens up about having to revisit the topic more than 25 years later, explaining that the resurfaced conversation made her "feel sick."

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” she says in teaser, though she doesn't call out the series by name. However, she does go on to defiantly add that she now wants “to take control of the narrative for the first time" after years of being maligned by the media and public, which can be seen in a montage of archival footage of the star being harassed by paparazzi and spoken to derisively by interviewers.

"I don’t think people consider her the owner of her own image. It’s Pamela Anderson: public property," a man can be heard saying, prior to Anderson saying that she had to "make a career out of the pieces left” in a separate voiceover.

"But I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and (laughs) survived them,” she adds. “Why can’t we be the heroes of our own life story?"

Ahead of Pam & Tommy's release, insiders told Entertainment Weekly that Anderson would "never, never watch" it and alluded to the actress wanting nothing to do with the production, which was seemingly corroborated by James in an interview, where she talked about reaching out to Anderson and never receiving a response.

Pamela, a love story is slated to premiere on January 31 via Netflix. In the meantime though, you can watch the official trailer below.