Pamela Anderson’s tired of other people telling her stories, so she’s gearing up to tell her own truth.
Netflix revealed yesterday, March 2, that Anderson has signed on to create a new documentary about her life. In a tweet shared on its account, Netflix said, “The film, which has been in the making for several years will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”
In an accompanying handwritten note from Anderson herself in scratchy lettering, the actress wrote, “My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild, and lost. Nothing to live to.”
“I can only surprise you,” she continued. “Not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”
Netflix’s announcement comes soon after Hulu's release of its limited series, Pam & Tommy, that depicts the events leading up to, and following, the release of Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape. Anderson wasn’t interested in involvement; showrunners of the series and Lily James, who plays Anderson in the series, said that they reached out to Anderson during the development of the series, but never received a response. Even now, sources close to Anderson say that she has no interest in watching the show, ever. “I do know she’ll never watch this,” the source said. “Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.”
Hulu’s series was able to be developed without her permission because producers optioned the rights to an article that was published in 2014 by Rolling Stone, explaining how an angry contractor stole a safe in actress’ garage that had the sex tape and then released it digitally without her or Lee’s consent.
Anderson’s new documentary doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s clear that she’s going to get the chance to set the record straight, finally, in her own words.
Photo via Getty
TikTok Is Being Investigated for Impacting Kids' Mental Health
It’s no secret that social media gives us endless "Keeping Up With The Joneses" syndrome. We all have to be as good as the next person, have the best things and continuously one-up those around us. While all platforms are far from healthy, one in particular is being examined for its impact on the mental health of our youth: TikTok.
The Associated Press reports that state attorney generals in select states have launched a nationwide investigation into the potential harmful effects that TikTok has on its young users. Announced on Wednesday, March 2, it’s being led by California, Kentucky, Florida, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Vermont and New Jersey.
"Our children are growing up in the age of social media — and many feel like they need to measure up to the filtered versions of reality that they see on their screens," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a news release. "We know this takes a devastating toll on children’s mental health and well-being."
Bonta also revealed that the investigation aims to get "much-needed answers," while looking at the methods that TikTok uses to get more engagement from users.
Federal regulators in the United States have criticized TikTok's promotion and practices for centering content that can harmfully impact the mental and physical health of younger users who dominate the platform’s user base.
While TikTok is the latest platform to deal with this, Instagram has also been in the crosshairs of federal regulators for a while now. Last year, a similar coalition of state attorneys launched an investigation into Instagram because of its impacts on younger people.
"For too long, Meta has ignored the havoc that Instagram is wreaking on the mental health and well-being of our children and teens," Bonta said back then. "Enough is enough. We’ve undertaken this nationwide investigation to get answers about Meta’s efforts to promote the use of this social media platform to young Californians — and to determine if, in doing so, Meta violated the law."
While some responsibility probably does fall on the users themselves, it’s also clear that these platforms need to do a better job of the way that content is not only promoted, but how much of it is censored when it comes to younger users. For instance, the extremely dangerous Benadryl challenge, when people overdose on Benadryl, is one of many trends that teenagers often participate in on the platform.
Then there's people ingesting food coloring or peeing their pants with a poker face on, all because of #content. The platform's "methods and techniques" to increase engagement practices that are currently being investigated play into how often these trends arise.
Photo via Getty
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Might Be Expecting Another Baby
In a week that's been dominated by some really brutal and messy celebrity relationship drama, there's a least a crumb of good news in that it looks like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be expecting their second child together.
The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress have been stoking rumors lately that they may be expecting over the past month after Turner was snapped cradling what appeared to be a potential baby bump. Starting back around mid-February, Turner was spotted with Jonas out and about in Los Angeles in a form-fitting green dress sporting in what appeared to be the beginnings of a bump which seemed to be further confirmed when the couple was seen at the beach this week in Miami.
Turner and Jonas have yet to officially announce the news, but thats basically par for the course when it comes to the couple. The two have typically kept their private lives pretty quiet, dating all the way back to when they first eloped in Vegas, which we would have been kept under wraps if it weren't for Diplo live streaming the whole affair. Turner and Jonas didn't even officially announce they were expecting their first child, Willa, together until after she had given birth so odds are we won't be getting any formal announcement about a pregnancy anyway.
Either way, Turner and Jonas' second child will likely be in good company as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Trisha Paytas all have had or are expecting to have a baby recently. All we know is that Hollywood kindergarten is going to be crowded in a couple years.
Photo via Getty/ Matt Winkelmeyer
