Pamela Anderson’s tired of other people telling her stories, so she’s gearing up to tell her own truth.

Netflix revealed yesterday, March 2, that Anderson has signed on to create a new documentary about her life. In a tweet shared on its account, Netflix said, “The film, which has been in the making for several years will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

In an accompanying handwritten note from Anderson herself in scratchy lettering, the actress wrote, “My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild, and lost. Nothing to live to.”

“I can only surprise you,” she continued. “Not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

Netflix’s announcement comes soon after Hulu's release of its limited series, Pam & Tommy, that depicts the events leading up to, and following, the release of Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape. Anderson wasn’t interested in involvement; showrunners of the series and Lily James, who plays Anderson in the series, said that they reached out to Anderson during the development of the series, but never received a response. Even now, sources close to Anderson say that she has no interest in watching the show, ever. “I do know she’ll never watch this,” the source said. “Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.”

Hulu’s series was able to be developed without her permission because producers optioned the rights to an article that was published in 2014 by Rolling Stone, explaining how an angry contractor stole a safe in actress’ garage that had the sex tape and then released it digitally without her or Lee’s consent.

Anderson’s new documentary doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s clear that she’s going to get the chance to set the record straight, finally, in her own words.

Photo via Getty

