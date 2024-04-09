Orville Peck and Willie Nelson Collide on Queer Cowboy Anthem

“Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” is not just a statement of indisputable fact — it’s also the title of queer country pioneer Orville Peck’s latest collaboration with country outlaw legend Willie Nelson. The song was originally written by Ned Sublette in 1981 after he observed the prevalence of urban cowboys in the Manhattan gay bars he lived near. Though it was already a quiet classic, the song took on new life over 20 years later when Nelson decided to release his cover of the song in 2006, in part inspired by the release of Brokeback Mountain.

On Friday, the anthem took on yet another new life when Nelson and Peck came together to release a cover of the song, along with a video shot on Nelson’s own Luck Ranch in Texas. It was a timely project for Nelson, who was the one to suggest the collaboration, citing the rise of anti-trans and anti-LGBT legislation around the country as an impetus to re-release it. “[Nelson] was like, ‘Maybe we should get gay married in the music video and my wife could be the pastor,’” Peck tells PAPER. “‘We'll just give a finger to everyone.’”

The video, directed by Ben Prince, floats through a dreamy western landscape and intercuts between Peck and Nelson jamming languidly outside and queer couples dancing lovingly in a saloon. It’s charming and intimate, providing a moment to recognize the scope of Peck’s career and impact. I mean, who else could bring together the twin talents of Willie Nelson and the queer adult performer Sean Ford, who’s featured in the video?

The release also anoints Peck’s forthcoming album, Stampedes, a project of duets and close collaborations that will stretch Peck’s sound in new directions. And along with the new era comes a new mask, with this one revealing even more of Peck’s long-concealed face. “I think my whole trajectory as an artist has been about consistently revealing more of myself, quite literally,” Peck says. “I was ready for something new to make me feel a little bit nervous and on my toes.” We spoke with the country star on the day of his release to explore the process behind his collaboration with Willie, the song’s political relevance today and his take on Beyoncé’s latest country offering, Cowboy Carter.

I know you just got off a cruise. How is being back on land?

I'm very happy to be back on land. The cruise was very fun, but by the third day I wanted to get off the boat. Cabin fever is a real thing. Well, welcome back to solid ground. It must be exciting to come back with the new song and video. I'm curious about your relationship to this song. Do you remember where you first heard it? It would have been Willy's version, around 2006. I remember being blown away that Willie Nelson had recorded a song like that. It became this instant cult classic. It wasn't played on the radio at all. It had a little bit of a life with the Brokeback Mountain soundtrack, but it's always just been one of my favorite Willie Nelson songs. Ned Sublette’s original version is amazing, but he wrote that in the ‘80s, so having Willy doing that was pretty amazing. How did you decide to cover it? Did you reach out to Willie first? I used to cover it in my live show from time to time because I was such a fan of the song and it's the landmark gay country song. And then when I met Willie for the first time, he said to me, “Oh, I heard you cover that old Ned song.” He was like, “We should do that as a duet, because it's more important now than ever. I feel like it should have another life.” So it was his idea to do it. Of course, I was like, “Yeah, duh.” And that same day, he was like, “We gotta do a music video!” Originally he was like, “Maybe we should get gay married in the music video and my wife could be the pastor. We'll film at Luck Ranch and just give a finger to everyone.” Willie is so cool because he's always been an outlaw. He has always been this way. He’s always been against the grain. I mean, it's in the word, “outlaw,” outside of the law, outside of the norm. So it is very affirming, having gotten to know Willie over the years now, to see that he is even more that person to his core than I could have ever imagined. When I was reading past interviews with Willie, he seemed very nonchalant about the radical politics of the song. You told me he wanted to revisit the song at this political moment. Tell me a little bit more about that conversation. I remember the conversation we had was not long after the overturning of Roe V. Wade. He was talking about how fucked up the Supreme Court was at the moment, and how the next step would be to overturn gay marriage and rights for LGBTQIA+ people. So it was very much in line with what we were talking about. Willie is an amazing person, and he's very kind, thoughtful, inclusive and bold. He’s just not going sit back and pretend that like stuff that what’s fucked up isn't fucked up. That's what I love about him and his wife, Annie. She's amazing. She always wears really funny t-shirts. She was wearing a t-shirt on set that said, “Why be racist, homophobic, and sexist, when you could just shut the fuck up?” Oh, yeah. That's the classic. I know that shirt! Yeah, she's amazing. They're just cool. Their whole family is great. They're very kind and very real people. And Willie is absolutely just a legend in every way possible. On a personal collaborative level, what was it like being in the studio with him, or being on set with him? It was insane, especially making the music video. He's 91 and he doesn't do a ton of public stuff. Even when he tours, they keep a very closed bubble. I was telling myself, “I’ll believe it when I see it.” I didn't want to get my hopes up and then get disappointed if he understandably wouldn't be able to make the shoot or something. But he was there, and in the best of spirits. We had a great time. We filmed on Luck Ranch, which is their ranch in hill country in Texas. It was the best day ever.