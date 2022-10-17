Olivia Wilde has a secret, and it’s not her affair with Harry Styles. We know about that now, but what we didn’t know are the nitty-gritty details as told by her family’s ex-nanny. In a Daily Mail exclusive, the nanny came forward to break down the breakdown of Olivia Wilde’s marriage to Jason Sudeikis.

Cataloged in heart-breaking detail, the Daily Mail has done it again by spilling all the insider tidbits on their intermarital distress, but that’s not what we’re here for. The Wilde-Styles-Sudeikis love triangle is old news. What we do need to know is what “special salad dressing” pushed Sudeikis over the edge.

The report details a “blowup” from the Ted Lasso star as he allegedly lashed out and chased Olivia after she had made Styles a salad in their kitchen using her special salad dressing.

According to Daily Mail, Sudeikis shared with the nanny that Wilde “has a special salad dressing he makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now.”

It was not the straw, but the salad dressing that broke the camel’s back. After trying couples therapy, the couple split in early 2020.

Investigating the salad dressing that broke a marriage, Vulture’s deep dive by Justin Curto speculates Wilde’s recipe could be a red-wine vinegar, dijon mustard, honey, garlic and olive oil dressing mixture based on her 2020 appearance on Questlove’s Potluck on the Food Network.

We suggest she name this take on a classic French vinaigrette: the Wilde vinai-regret, although she seems to have moved on from the incident. It was Sudeikis, rather, who was ready to lay down his life for it, allegedly lying under her car so she wouldn’t leave.

The nanny did not disclose the ingredients of the dressing. She was sworn to silence about the couple’s cooking habits but allowed to speak freely on intramarital affairs. Safe to say, Wilde put her whole p*ssy into it.