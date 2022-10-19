Hot off the heels of an endless stream of Don't Worry Darling drama drama, there's some new developments in the wild world of Olivia Wilde. After a former nanny of Wilde's took to The Daily Mail to expose the inner-workings of the fallout between her and her now ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, many were especially interested in the salty salad condiment that may have served as the catalyst for their highly-publicized split.

In the bombshell exposé, the nanny claimed that Sudeikis was upset after Wilde made her new beau Harry Styles a salad using her special dressing. The internet immediately went wild trying to figure out this coveted recipe, since it better be good enough to fight over.

Wilde and Sudeikis were having none of it. in a joint statement issued to the Daily Mail, the two denied the allegations of alcoholism, cheating and more. I assume the whole salad dressing drama is included in the things they denied.

Related | Olivia Wilde Has a Secret Salad Dressing

A cheeky Wilde took some time to decompress from the spiteful nanny claims and seems to have a sense of humor over the whole thing. The actress and director took to her Instagram stories to post a page from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn. Funny enough, the book tells of the breakdown of Ephron's marriage that only gets worse after her husband has an affair.

Are you hungry? According to the recipe, all you need is two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard and two tablespoons of red wine vinegar that have been slowly mixed with a fork. As you mix, slowly add six tablespoons of olive oil. The result is "a very strong vinaigrette."

Whether this is an actual recipe or a coincidental nod to the dissolution of Wilde's relationship, we're here for it all.