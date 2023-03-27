Olivia Wilde Calls Out Coverage of Her Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde’s and Jason Sudeikis' custody battle has drawn headlines since their split in November 2020. But as court documents were leaked amid legal proceedings, Olivia Wilde called out the publicity around their family’s private matter.

In a statement to E! News, a representative of Wilde’s condemned the breach of private court documents and public consumption of their family’s personal matters, saying that it has been “relentless and traumatic.”

This statement comes after legal documents were leaked from the couple’s custody proceedings over Otis, age eight, and Daisy, age six. Reportedly detailing Sudeikis’ request to have the case moved from California to New York courts, Wilde’s lawyers argued Sudeikis’ intent to “litigate” Wilde “into debt.” The New York courts ruled in Wilde’s favor, and the custody battle continues in California.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s first post-separation beau, Harry Styles, was seen locking lips with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo over the weekend, yet another private moment that quickly became a media frenzy for the PR relationship princess, Emrata, with the likes of Julia Fox weighing in with support.

Wilde, however, has been lying uncharacteristically low after the media-circus-turned-rumor-mill of Don’t Worry Darling, starring the one and only Harry Styles. From SpitGate (that was eventually discredited) to Wilde’s nanny’s recounting of the ins and outs of her household, Wilde’s name has populated headlines since their separation, despite her best efforts to stay out of the limelight.

“Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free,” representatives told E! News.



Wilde is once again trying to live her life in private, keeping some secrets to herself. But if you’re starved for a salacious insider tip, you can still try Wilde’s infamous secret salad dressing that sent Sudeikis into a spiral.