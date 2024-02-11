New York Fashion Week's main focus may be the many, many runway shows taking over the city, there's also plenty of fun to be had after the last model's cleared the stage. We sent man about town Matt Weinberger to capture Fall 2024 NYFW's after parties in all their chaotic glory — check out his photo diary, below.

Vaquera x Pornhub

Vaquera is on the rise. Kelly Cutrone did it again, throwing another amazing party! Three stories of dancing, laughter and general chicness. I met a girl I thought I recognized as somebody I knew from a recent party I had attended. I asked her what her names was and she said Hunter. I later found out it was Hunter Schafer I was talking to — whoops. She asked I not take any photos, so I obliged. Rachel Rabbit White attended and looked fab. Finlay Mangan, beloved model/poet/DJ attendee, looked like a god. The room was filled with artists, musicians, writers, models and all sorts of creatives. Beauty lives.

Grailed Party

The Bowery Electric has never been more packed. The crowd was loving it and the music was bumping. Ariella Starkman did an amazing job producing the event. Grailed seems hotter than ever. Kanye West pulled up (after I had already left). A huge crowd formed outside the venue as people did there best to see if they could bargain their way inside. The lucky ones were able to make their way in and were greeted with a night worth remembering.

Prabal Gurung Afters

So fun! Loosie's was popping. Prabal seemed to be having the time of his life. Auli'i Cravalho was owning the dance floor and bringing the energy to the night. The staff couldn’t have been nicer, with Keegan Magee holding down the fort, making sure everything in the night ran smoothly. Ronnie Flynn, who opened the club with Dylan Hales, was keeping the energy going and everything was in perfect lockstep. Models. Bottles. Good music. A stylish crowd. What more could you ask for?

Ace x Emcee Party

Hosted by downtown’s beloved Ace Aroff in collaboration with Emcee Studios, the party brought out a crowd of high fashion club kids and Dimes Square-adjacent regulars. The highlight of the night was a powerful impromptu performance of “Perfect” by Princess Superstar herself. People dressed up and weren’t afraid to get down. Richie Shazam popped by with a shimmering black outfit, nail’s done up to perfection and carrying a bright pink Vivienne Westwood clutch.