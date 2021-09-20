It isn't just a phase for North West.

Recently, Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the differences between her four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. And while most of their interests were pretty standard kid fare, including Saint's love of video games and Psalm being "really into Paw Patrols and Cars," it also turns out that Kim and Kanye's eldest is the rebel of the pack and, TBH, we're here for it.

In response to Ellen bringing up a photo of Chicago dressing up in her clothes, Kim revealed that her second daughter is her "girliest girl," AKA the one who "loves pink and purple and makeup." But in a surprising twist of events, she also said that North is the polar opposite and has apparently entered her teenage angst phase a little early.

"All my kids are so different. North is like goth — she's into Hot Topic," as she explained. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."

Not only that, but North also has to "separate the kids" at times when it comes to driving them to school, since North "wants her own music."

"She wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her [friends]. So I have to trade off. It's always a thing—bribes," Kim said, which we're really hoping means North is belting along to Travis Barker at 8 in the morning.

