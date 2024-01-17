No Doubt Are Going to Coachella and the Internet Is Losing It

Yesterday, the ever-anticipated lineup for Coachella, the three-day Indio, California festival was released in full, with heavy hitters Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat confirmed in the top spots. Earlier this month, the festival headliners were leaked by music industry rumor mill HITS Daily Double, so the top spot takers weren't exactly a shock. There was still a surprise, however: at the bottom of the poster — separate from the regular lineups — there it was: “And... NO DOUBT.”

As soon as the secret was out, excitement instantly ensued online. It’s a very California lineup: Lana Del Rey, No Doubt and even Sublime. But the No Doubt reunion is particularly exciting, marking their first live performance in nine years. Their last effort at a “comeback” was 2012’s Push and Shove, which honestly had some bangers. I still bump the title track from time to time. Other than that, the Orange County-bred band had some sporadic reunion performances in 2014 and 2015 but it was rumored that formidable frontwoman Gwen Stefani was not on speaking terms with the rest of the members over the past few years. The boys allegedly formed their Dreamcar project without telling Gwen, and then Gwen didn’t invite them out to her wedding to country crooner Blake Shelton.

This reunion is a positive step in the right direction, one that hopefully leads to a comeback tour. The market is there for them: nostalgia acts going on tour has been increasingly popular within the past year or so. And, as sad as it may sound, the time is prime for Gen Z to discover No Doubt in all its greatness. “Just a Girl” recently had a little moment on TikTok, and the youngsters are really into nostaligc rock these days. Just wait til they dig deep into Tragic Kingdom, or old performances like “Hella Good” on The Saturday Show. Or “Ex-Girlfriend” live. Or “Spiderwebs” at the 1996 VMA’s. Here at PAPER, we’ve always believed that Gwen is the coolest girl ever and No Doubt is the root of all that coolness. It’s about time the teens give her her flowers, too. Now, in preparation for April in the desert, we've rounded up some of our favorite reactions to No Doubt returning to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade.

See you in the desert!