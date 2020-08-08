On Saturday, NikkieTutorials posted on Instagram that she and her fiancé Dylan were attacked and robbed.

“Earlier today, one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home,” the beauty influencer wrote. “Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story.”

“​I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe.” She ended saying, “Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself.”

Dutch news outlets initially reported that Nikkie's home in Uden, Netherlands was invaded by at least three people, one of whom was suspected to have a gun.

Tweets from Dutch police said someone in the house suffered “superficial injuries.”

