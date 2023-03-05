Nicki Minaj Announces Her Own Record Label With New Artists

Nicki Minaj is getting into the record label business.

Breaking the news on the return of her beloved Queen Radio show on Amp, the "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper shared that she would be launching her own label, reportedly under the umbrella of Republic Records. While she did not disclose the name, Minaj said it would be revealed on the next show, which would happen "soon."

"I'm not gonna announce the name, but I have a record label now," Minaj told listeners. "And because I believe so strongly in loyalty and because I spent my whole life giving to others that turned around and shit on me, Paddy Dukes is the first A&R on my label."

While some outlets reported that Minaj would be the first "female rapper" to own her own label, Twitter users have pointed out labels owned by other female artists like Lil' Kim, Queen Latifah, and Khia.

Either way, Minaj explained that she wants to do for other artists what Lil' Wayne did for her early in her career. The inaugural roster for the 40-year-old's label includes rappers Tate Kobang, London Hill, and Rico Danna as well as Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie.

"I understand why people are coming out and they're so microwaveable and they're here today and gone tomorrow, because there's no structure," Minaj said of the current industry. "There's no real person that believes in them ... That's why I never wanted to do a label before because I said to myself ... unless I'm ready to really put these artists on I’m not gonna ruin anyone's life."

See how Minaj's new label artists reacted to the queen's news.