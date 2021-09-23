The woman who accused Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape is speaking out.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Hough appeared on The Real alongside her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, to talk about the lawsuit she filed against the couple last month, which includes claims of harassment, witness intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She also said that she finally wanted to share her story because she was "tired of being afraid," before explaining that she spent much of her life "hiding within myself" as a result of the alleged attack.

"[I was] living and surviving through insecurities, using them to protect myself," she said. "Thinking that if I don't look a certain way, I won't attract a certain type of attention. I've been like that my whole life."

As part of the interview, Hough also detailed the alleged 1994 assault, claiming that Petty placed what she believed to be a gun behind her back while she was waiting for a bus to take her to school. She then said Petty led her to a house where they engaged in a "tug of war" over her clothing. After the alleged rape, Hough supposedly escaped and managed to run to school, where she told security and police officers what happened.

The incident eventually led to Petty's 1995 conviction of attempted rape in the first-degree, for which he served four years after pleading guilty. However, Petty denied the first-degree rape charge at the time and his family has maintained that he and Hough were in a romantic relationship at the time.

On a related note, Petty recently plead guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after moving from New York. Additionally, Hough is now suing Petty for sexual assault connected to the case as well.

Not only that, but Hough went on to accuse Minaj of harassing and bribing her and her family to recant her accusations, before criticizing Minaj's continued defense of Petty.

"Woman to woman, this really happened. And I haven't spoken to her since," Hough said. "Them sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members, and Nicki is the one that personally reached out to me."



She continued, "In regards to helping her, helping them and this situation. And then the threats that I received...the last text that I received was about how I should have taken the money because they're going to use the money to put on my head."

See what else Hough has to say below.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.