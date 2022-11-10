Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon.

Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”

While it may have been a little over four years since we've last heard a full studio album from Minaj, the rapper has been keeping the Barbs plenty fed throughout the course of 2022 with a steady supply of singles like "Super Freaky Girl," collaborations with Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign and Yung Bleu as well as the career-spanning compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1. Taking a victory lap, Minaj also recently brought down the house at the VMAs, accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award and performing a montage of hits such as "Monster," "Super Bass," and "Anaconda," reasserting her status as the musical juggernaut she is.

Minaj did however go on to talk at a slightly greater length about her new nail design company. "People will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs," she revealed. "I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it." The rapper also went on to that she was in talks with a director about possibly appearing in a movie, underscoring that acting is "one of [her] biggest passions,” although television may not be in the cards just yet. Some of Minaj's previous acting credits include films such as 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2014’s The Other Woman, 2016’s Barbershop: The Next Cut, and most recently, The Angry Birds Movie 2.