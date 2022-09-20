Nicki Minaj fans are being sued by YouTuber Kimberly Nicole Foster over an alleged harassment campaign.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the content creator behind the pop culture and women's empowerment channel, For Harriet, talked about her plans to take the Barbz to court over ongoing threats towards her and her family, which started after she criticized the "Love In the Way" star on Twitter.

“Nicki is so clearly a horrible person," Foster wrote last week. "Negativity sticks to her like glue. Idk if we’ve ever seen this before."

Nicki is so clearly a horrible person. Negativity sticks to her like glue. Idk if we’ve ever seen this before. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 12, 2022

According to the vlogger, the post quickly gained traction amongst Minaj's infamously fervent fanbase, leading to an increasingly troubling slew of DMs, texts and tweets, including threats to kill, kidnap and rape her. She also claimed that she received a message from one Barb, who said they'd locate her niece's school as "collateral damage" after they found Foster's tweet about going to her school for a "Grandfriends' Day" event.

Foster then went on to tell the publication that she was "overwhelmed" by the harassment, which has led her to be "more vigilant" and avoid leaving her guarded apartment complex. She also revealed that she's already filed a report with her local police department and alerted the FBI about the situation. Foster has not named Minaj in her lawsuit, though she has been collecting information on the fans who have been attacking her.

Not only that, but Foster said that Minaj appears to be encouraging the Barbz's behavior by liking tweets about the threats against her — a few of which she screenshotted and reposted to her own Twitter. Additionally, The Daily Beast also noted that the Barbz have been piling on another tweet about the rapper's recent "Super Freaky Girl" single, though they seem to be ignoring her past blog post lauding Minaj for her impact on American beauty standards and culture.

Another like from Nicki. pic.twitter.com/iIynlEnvCu — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 12, 2022

nicki is going to be 40 in 4 months. super freaky girl is a worse version of the hit she had 8 years ago. the age jokes are funny tho! — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) August 29, 2022

"There’s an understanding among the Barbz that the harder they go for her — the more virulent the nastiness — there’s more of an opportunity for her to recognize them,” she said, perhaps alluding to other incidents involving the Barbz harassing other critics of their idol.

Minaj has yet to respond to the lawsuit. In the meantime, you can read The Daily Beast's entire report here.