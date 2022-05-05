Johnny Suh was the man of the hour at the 2022 Met Gala.
On Monday, the NCT idol thrilled fans by looking handsome as hell for his Met Gala debut in a pair of statement boots and a suave three-piece satin set by Vietnamese American designer Peter Do. And turns out Johnny looked so good that he ended up becoming the most visible celeb at the Gala, per Soompi.
According to data compiled by marketing and research firm Netbase Quid, Johnny was mentioned over 240,000 times on social media, making him the most talked-about celeb at the entire event — even beating out Met Gala co-hosts Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who racked up 48,000 and 240,000 mentions respectively.
Even better, Johnny even managed to beat out prime meme fodder like Shawn Mendes' Dr. Strange cosplay and Sebastian Stan's hot pink number, not to mention Kim Kardashian's controversial Marilyn Monroe dress, Nicki Minaj's feather and leather look and the late Chadwick Boseman's 2018 Met Gala outfit. So following the publication of Netbase Quid's report, Johnny himself took to Instagram to thank NCT fans for their support, posting a screenshot of the top five most mentioned men and writing, “NCTzens [NCT’s fans] are the besssttt.” But even so, Johnny also told Teen Vogue in a post-event interview that "this was the first time that I was really nervous" for a red carpet.
"I didn't know what was going to happen in there," he said, explaining that he was really worried to be at the event without his team, because "there were a lot of people I've never met before that I really have wanted to meet." However, it ended up being much "less stressful than I thought it would be." In fact, he had a "great" time!"
"I think it's actually extraordinary, to say the least. I never knew this would ever happen," Johnny continued. "And now that it did, it's still kind of unbelievable. I'm sure that I'll look back on this day like years from now and just still remember every single moment of it. That's how impactful it was to me, and it was also the first Met Gala of my life."
Photo via Getty / Angela Weiss / AFP
