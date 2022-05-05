Johnny Suh was the man of the hour at the 2022 Met Gala.

On Monday, the NCT idol thrilled fans by looking handsome as hell for his Met Gala debut in a pair of statement boots and a suave three-piece satin set by Vietnamese American designer Peter Do. And turns out Johnny looked so good that he ended up becoming the most visible celeb at the Gala, per Soompi.

According to data compiled by marketing and research firm Netbase Quid, Johnny was mentioned over 240,000 times on social media, making him the most talked-about celeb at the entire event — even beating out Met Gala co-hosts Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who racked up 48,000 and 240,000 mentions respectively.

"I didn't know what was going to happen in there," he said, explaining that he was really worried to be at the event without his team, because "there were a lot of people I've never met before that I really have wanted to meet." However, it ended up being much "less stressful than I thought it would be." In fact, he had a "great" time!"

"I think it's actually extraordinary, to say the least. I never knew this would ever happen," Johnny continued. "And now that it did, it's still kind of unbelievable. I'm sure that I'll look back on this day like years from now and just still remember every single moment of it. That's how impactful it was to me, and it was also the first Met Gala of my life."

Check out all the outfits from the 2022 Met Gala here.