As much as we may not want to admit it, we live in a materialistic society. We're swayed by fancy labels, covet shiny things and are awestruck by price tags with lots of zeros attached to it. We aspire to be that person and want to broadcast that as loudly as we can to as many people around us as much as possible, but the reality is that most of us can't afford to live the life of luxury that we'd like. Fortunately, as the old adage goes, MSCHF has found a way to help you at least fake it until you make it.

"If there’s one thing we know from acquiring our bag samples, it’s that strolling down the street laden with (empty, of course!) Balenciaga, Valentino, Rolex, et al. is one hell of a power trip," MSCHF writes in the site's manifesto. "Carrying an armload of bags puts you in dialogue with all the images you’ve seen of people carrying armloads of bags. Who are they? Celebrities, whether due to their talent or wealth–the most conspicuous of consumers. Who are you? Someone who now has this visual signifier in common with celebrities. At the very least, you look rich."

Featuring a lookbook of paparazzi shots showing the glamorous A-list life you could be living walking down 5th Avenue or Rodeo Drive with a bunch of bags adorning your arms, MSCHF is selling the facade of materialistic wealth with all the shallow meaning capitalism affords. Those interested in padding out their personal collection can purchase bags at $40 a piece (which is a pretty steep markup for some, but a lot more affordable that even a pair of Fendi socks) or get the whole collection for $480.