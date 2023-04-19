Moonbin of K-Pop Group ASTRO Dead at 25

K-pop star Moonbin has died. He was 25.

According to a translated statement issued by the Fantagio agency, the ASTRO member passed away on Wednesday at his home in Seoul.

"On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky," the entertainment agency wrote. "Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

Fantagio then went on to say that "it is even more heartbreaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love," saying that they were "heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else."

Fantagio's statement didn't provide any further details about Moonbin's passing. However, the agency asked fans to refrain from spreading "speculative and malicious reports" out of respect to his loved ones. The request comes after local police told Yonhap News in a statement that it appeared as if "Moonbin took his own life."

"According to the wishes of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with the family members and company colleagues," Fantagio continued. The agency added, "once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased."

Moonbin is survived by his family, including his sister Moon Sua, who is a member of K-pop girl group, Billlie.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).