TikTok is attempting to curb the popularity of the "Milk Crate Challenge."

For the past couple of weeks, the challenge has become a viral sensation, with videos of participants scaling shaky milk crate pyramids garnering millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes on various social media platforms. However, after widespread worry over the trend's safety, TikTok has decided to remove the #MilkCrateChallenge and #CrateChallenge hashtags, as well as videos of the stunt from its platform.

"TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content," the company said in a statement to Fast Company. "We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

As of writing, tags or searches related to the challenge now come up empty, though the publication also noted that some videos are still up on the app.

The move follows a slate of warnings from the FDA, city and state health departments and medical professionals who claim injuries resulting from a challenge-gone-wrong can be "even worse than falling from a ladder," which is a particularly grave concern given overcrowding in emergency rooms and ICUs.

