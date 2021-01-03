In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus revealed that she likes to use sex toys in a different way than their intended purpose.

The artist explained on SiriusXM's Barstool Sports that she realized that they worked great as a design element in her home. "I like sex toys," she said on the radio show. "I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand."

It seems that when it comes to interior design — as with many aspects of her life — the 28-year-old singer likes to go big and bold. She added, "When I come home, I get to choose what fucking color the couch is and I couldn't choose, so I picked all fucking three colors. And so that just really feels really good."

Back in 2017, the Plastic Hearts singer also showed off her rainbow-themed recording studio in Malibu, which shows just how colorful her tastes are.

Cyrus also hasn't been one for subtleties. Since her "Wrecking Ball" era, she has been more open about her sexuality and has made a lot of candid statements regarding her love and sex life. She's been a great voice when it comes to sex positivity and inspiring others to express themselves without restriction.