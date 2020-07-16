As if Michelle Obama needed to add more to her resume, the former First Lady announced her new podcast, airing on Spotify.

The Michelle Obama Podcast, premiering July 29, will feature weekly conversations with the likes of businesswoman Valerie Jarrett, journalist Michele Norris, talk show host Conan O'Brien and more about relationships throughout their lives that have shaped them. In the first season, Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, and brother, Craig Robinson, will even join the podcast.

Rather than focusing on romantic relationships, Obama will use her new platform to share insights on any interpersonal connection the guest deems a valuable learning experience, highlighting "the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us."

"Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations –– and hard conversations –– with the people who matter most to them," Obama said in a statement. "That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another."

Between earning the descriptor of most accessible First Lady in modern US history, publishing a bestselling memoir and releasing a documentary film of the same name, Obama is stopping at nothing to make us all better people.