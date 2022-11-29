The high-trafficked seasonal migration of art lovers to Miami is in full swing, as the art world flocks to South Beach for Miami Art Week 2022. With nearly 300 galleries participating from all over the world, including 25 first-time participants, this year — which marks the 20th anniversary of Art Basel Miami — is the largest showing to date.

While the art fair doesn't officially open to the public until the first week of December, we’ve got a sneak preview of where you can find the hottest events this year, from vinyl-spinning bars to 50-foot-tall sculptures...

FriendsWithYou Photo courtesy of FriendsWithYou (Rendering of Starchild) When: November 28, 1 PM - 3 PM Where: Soho Beach House Art duo FriendsWithYou is debuting a 50-foot-tall public sculpture, Starchild, which will be a standout in the midst of it all at Miami Beach’s Henry Liebman Square. The duo has always been on a mission to promote radical kindness and positivity through their work. Starchild will coincide with two presentations at Art Basel Miami Beach, where the duo will debut more new work with Nanzuka and GAVLAK. This sit-down lunch to celebrate the public art sculpture, commissioned by the City of Miami Beach, will be followed immediately by the unveiling of the sculpture at 4 PM on 41 Street & Pine Tree Drive.

Ruinart x Jeppe Hein, "RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW" Photo courtesy of Ruinart



When: November 29, 4:30 PM - 7 PM Where: Collins Park Beachfront (between 20th and 21st Street) Maison Ruinart will debut the "RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW" Interactive Installation & Lounge in collaboration with Danish artist Jeppe Hein. The lounge is both an experiential art piece and a mindful escape for patrons to unwind through a custom meditative sound bath experience, featuring select sessions led by the artist himself. The installation is an evolution of Jeppe Hein’s collaboration with Ruinart’s 2022 Carte Blanche Program, also titled, "RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW," that invokes the four elements essential to the process of making Ruinart Champagne.

Peer to Peer Launch Party Osinachi. rave-sing (traversing). 2022.

When: November 29, 5 PM - 8 PM Where: Mondrian South Beach Hotel The Buffalo AKG Art Museum celebrates the launch of Peer to Peer, a groundbreaking exhibition and benefit sale of works by the leading artists engaged with blockchain technology. Enjoy a one-night-only pop-up installation of these extraordinary artworks.

Fotografiska's Private Jadakiss Performance Photo by Clay Pattrick McBride and courtesy of Fotografiska New York When: November 29, 5 PM - 8 PM Where: 1700 Michigan Avenue Fotografiska is hosting a Miami Beach kick-off event for their upcoming Fotografiska New York exhibition, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, in collaboration with Mass Appeal. A panel featuring Jadakiss, DJ Stretch Armstrong and curators Sacha Jenkins and Sally Berman will be followed by a DJ set by Stretch Armstrong and a performance by Jadakiss.

Simon Denny at Meridians Courtesy of the Simon Denny and Petzel, New York

When: November 29, 9:30 AM - 4 PM and November 30, 11 AM - 4 PM Where: Meridians sector of Art Basel Miami Beach (Petzel & Altman Siegel’s booth M9) A sculptural work by Simon Denny adapted from a delivery drone — "Amazon delivery drone patent drawing as virtual Rio Tinto mineral globe" (2021) — employing augmented reality to facilitate a series of performative group experiences activated by viewers’ devices will be presented by Petzel and Altman Siegel at the Meridians sector of Art Basel at booth M9.

W Hotels x Mambo Zeta, Pilar. Future Transmutation Rendering. 2022.

When: November 29 - December 3 Where: W South Beach Hotel For their Art Basel debut, W has found kindred spirits in Pilar Zeta and Miranda Makaroff, daring visionaries with vibrant, fresh perspectives who share values core to the iconic hotel brand such as inclusivity, curiosity and originality. Both installations will make their debut Tuesday, November 29 at HANDS ON SAND, the iconic party series hosted by music producer and DJ Pascal Moscheni.

The Trash Bag Sofa Nuriev, Harry. The Trash Bag Sofa. 2022. Photo by Pauline Shapiro When: November 29 - December 4 Where: Curio section of Design Miami, booth C03 Is this must-see exhibition treasure or trash? New York-based artist and designer Harry Nuriev will unveil The Trash Bag Sofa at Design Miami. Nuriev’s ode to waste disposal continues his investigation into the vestiges of contemporary consumer culture. As fairgoers roam convention center floors in farcical celebration of market speculation, Nuriev keeps our capitalism-induced salivation in check by asking if it’s all even worth buying in the first place.

Dante's HiFi Photo courtesy of World Red Eye When: November 29 - December 4 Where: 519 NW 26th Street Dante's HiFi is Miami's first and only vinyl-listening bar. Under the radar and tucked into a back alleyway in Wynwood, Dante's HiFi is an intimate and soulful oasis for the discerning music enthusiast. With insane lineups every night during Miami Art Week, including Louie Vega and Benji B, guests can also expect surprise performances each night curated by Dante's partners Sven Vogtland, Alan Drummond and DJ Rich Medina.

SCOPE Art Show Photo courtesy of SCOPE

When: November 29 - December 4 Where: 801 Ocean Drive SCOPE returns to the sandy beaches of Miami Beach for the 21st edition of its critically acclaimed art fair, dedicated to emerging contemporary culture. With stunning views of the ocean and an outdoor beach lounge, visitors of SCOPE Miami Beach will experience an extraordinary presentation of contemporary art. Honoring its perpetual mission to provide a platform for discovery, SCOPE welcomes a diverse range of exhibitors and will feature The New Contemporary, the show’s flagship program that makes art and technology accessible while standing as a critical contributor to both global and local brand engagement through monumental art activations.

Sexy Fish: Dine and Dance Among Damien Hirst Artworks Photo by Ken Hayden When: November 30 Where: Sexy Fish, 1001 South Miami Avenue Sexy Fish Miami, one of the city’s most exciting new hotspots, is kicking off Miami Art Week with a bang. During the day and in the evening, dine on Chef Director Bjoern Weissgerber’s diverse menu inspired by the seas of Asia, among artworks by world-renowned artist Damien Hirst and bespoke fish lamps by internationally acclaimed architect Frank Gehry. During the evenings of Miami Art Week, beginning at 10 PM on Wednesday, November 30, Sexy Fish will feature an After Dark DJ Lineup featuring sounds by DJ Alec Monopoly, WhoMadeWho, Themba and Kemikal Ali.

PAMM Presents Erlich, Leandro. Swimming Pool, 1999. Photo by Noriko Inomoto

When: December 1, 8 PM - 11 PM Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami Pérez Art Museum Miami’s signature art week bash will feature a live performance by award-winning bassist, songwriter and rapper Meshell Ndegeocello, produced by Jill Newman Productions, on the museum’s waterfront terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay. Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to view the museum’s current exhibitions, which include Leandro Erlich: Liminal, the Argentine artist’s first survey in North America, featuring a selection of 16 interactive works and site-specific installations that span more than two decades of Erlich’s career, including the artist’s famed Swimming Pool, an impossible-to-miss installation which submerges viewers.

Mayan Warrior Photo by Nicholas Kess When: December 2, 8 PM - 5 AM Where: RC Cola Plant Hailing from Mexico City, Mayan Warrior has grown from a renegade Burning Man Art Car to one of electronic music's most successful touring brands over the last decade, all with unannounced lineups showcasing a mix of native Mexican and global talent. To celebrate its ten-year anniversary, Mayan Warrior has teamed up with promoter collective Stranger Than for a fundraising tour — currently the only place to catch the Mayan Warrior Art Car outside of Burning Man this year.

...and More Happenings CircoLoco dance floor serves as the nexus for the intersection between fashion and dance culture at RC Cola, held in partnership with underground events collective Teksupport, in Wynwood on December 2; ARCA is collaborating with Kelly Wearstler to showcase her NUDO collection and with Alicja Kwade to present the Pretty Pitty art installation at ARCA Wynwood on November 29 at 8 PM; an intimate with Carl Craig, the legendary music producer and DJ, who recently crossed over into the fine art world with Party/After-Party, will be interviewed by famed New York City producer William Etundi Jr, exploring his views on life, artistry, and the experience of being a cultural icon as a Black man at this moment in America on December 3 at SCOPE Art Fair.