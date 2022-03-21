Fashion Month may have just wrapped up in Europe, but a whole new leg of shows and events are about to take place — virtually, that is. Yep, digital avatars will be walking the runways while guests can attend live music sessions at the brands' afterparties as well as purchase (and wear) digital clothing straight from the digital from catwalk. Here's everything you need to know about the inaugural MVFW.

Similar to traditional global fashion weeks in Milan and Paris , the Metaverse Fashion Week will have more than 50 luxury and digital brands virtually showing new collections and host presentations, discussions, concerts, afterparties and film installations. A luxury shopping area called the “Boson Portal - Fashion District” has been designed in likeness to Paris’s iconic Avenue Montaigne, where brands can virtually sell both digital and physical items through NFTs.

The Metaverse Fashion Week will kick off with a digital activation by London retailer Selfridges, which will also mark the launch of the its first flagship metaverse store. Among the brands who are participating include Elie Saab, Etro, Tommy Hilfiger , Dundas, Garrett Leight, Roberto Cavalli , Paco Rabanne, Hugo, Faith Connexion and Dolce & Gabbana. Meanwhile, digital-native fashion house Auroboros is set to host an immersive experience and a headline performance by Canadian superstar Grimes .

What are designers saying about it?

Veronica Etro, creative director of Etro's women's collections, will show the pieces featuring the brand's new Liquid Paisley pattern, a fresh take on the brand's signature paisley motif.

“I decided to release the new Liquid Paisley Capsule through a completely new and inclusive runway dimension, right in the metaverse, where everything is possible," she said in a statement. "This is a powerful message from Etro: a collection without gender boundaries in a fashion show that will be accessible to everyone."

Tommy Hilfiger, meanwhile, will virtually showcase its Spring 2022 collections, plus host a digital retail platform where consumers can shop NFTs for their avatars or purchase physical items from within the Metaverse.

“When I founded my namesake brand in 1985, I never imagined I’d see a time when fashion weeks would be held in a 3D, fully virtual world,” Hilfiger said. “As we further explore the metaverse and all it has to offer, I’m inspired by the power of digital technology and the opportunities it presents to engage with communities in fascinating, relevant ways.”