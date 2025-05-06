Post-Met Gala 2025 Photos at The Mark

When it comes to Met Gala traditions — and there are plenty of them — The Mark stands tall amongst the crowd. Sometimes referred to as the "second red carpet" of the Met Gala, the historic hotel on Madison Avenue is by far the most popular getting-ready spot before the Met Gala, making it the perfect celebrity-sighting spot outside of the Met itself.

And while plenty post up at The Mark in the hours leading up to the Met Gala, there's plenty of spotting to be done after the Gala, too, as celebrities return to the hotel to change out of their couture and into something (slightly) more comfortable for the night of after-partying ahead. This year's first Monday in May was one of the rainiest in recent memory, but that didn't stop celebs from stepping out in style.