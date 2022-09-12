Megan Thee Stallion said she wasn't the person who gave Nicki Minaj some disturbing pregnancy advice.

As we all know, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper gave birth to her first child back in September 2020 after what seemed to be a pretty smooth pregnancy for the most part. And though we're sure she got plenty of great parenting advice prior to welcoming her son, Nicki was also apparently on the receiving end of a pretty awful "suggestion," which she discussed during a recent episode of her Queen Radio show.

According to the hitmaker, an unnamed acquaintance of hers allegedly advised her to get an abortion after she refused to drink alcohol, saying that "imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic.'" And given the unsavory nature of the comment, it didn't take long for the Barbz to start speculating about who this person could be, with one fan baselessly speculating that it was none other than Megan.

So naturally, the "WAP" star felt it was necessarily to squash the gross rumor immediately by retweeting a user claiming that Nicki was "accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol."

"LIE," Megan wrote above the tweet, before engaging with another troll who was trying to stir the pot by writing, "no names were mentioned but u were first to respond?"

So this person didn’t mention me? https://t.co/IHbiccwzbh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

"Oh baby the shoe fits," they added. And Megan's reply? A logical "so this person didn't mention me," before saying in a follow-up tweet that “if someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on Twitter?”

“If someone directly @ my name … why do they be confused when I reply lol?," she reasoned, which definitely makes sense to us.

If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

Nicki has yet to comment further on the speculation. In the meantime though, you can hear her talk about the incident around the 30-minute mark below.