Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money, Supplies to Nursing Home

Megan Thee Stallion is doing all she can to help fans, the elderly, and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

Earlier this week, Megan announced via Instagram that she had teamed up with Amazon Music to donate much-needed money and supplies to Park Manor, a nursing facility in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

"Supporting the Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility... is very important to me," Megan said, before mentioning that Amazon was matching her donation by contributing Fire 7 tablets. "At this time where it is so important to stay inside and not put people at risk, we are hoping to provide a way for them to see their families, when they cannot visit, and get the staff and residents what they need to stay safe and healthy."

Related | Megan Thee Stallion Was Made for This

In addition to the tablets, Megan's financial contribution will also be used to purchase much-needed protective equipment for the nursing facility's staff, so that they can continue "providing crucial care and support for our elders 24 hours a day," per HMG Healthcare CEO Derek Prince.

But that's not the only thing Megan's doing to help others out. Yesterday, the rapper also announced that she would continue to send money to fans and healthcare workers who "need a lil extra cash during this crazy time."

See both of her announcements, below.

To all my hotties that need a lil extra cash during this crazy time I got you ! #HottiesAtHome 🏠 - use the hash tag and drop your cash app names OR drop the cash app name of some #HealthcareHotties in need. Stay safe and be blessed 👅 https://t.co/H8O7IO0n3t) — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 8, 2020