Megan Fox is getting candid about her battle with body dysmorphia.

Recently, the 35-year-old actress joined beau Machine Gun Kelly for a joint interview with British GQ, in which she alluded to the difficulties associated with being a sex symbol, especially as someone who's internally struggled with perceived flaws in her appearance.

I have a lot of deep insecurities," Fox said, rebuking the commonly held notion that she must be so content and confident because of her looks and fame.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy,'" she explained to writer Molly Lambert. "They most likely don't feel that way about themselves."

After all, as the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation notes, body dysmorphia affects many people from all walks of life, causing extreme anxiety, mental distress and excessive self-consciousness that makes the individual "often feel defined by their flaw," even if "what they 'see' may be very different to their appearance observed by others."

And though Fox didn't delve into how exactly her body dysmorphia has affected her life, a number of Twitter users praised her for sharing and defended her against the inevitable criticism that would come with the revelation.

"I can hear the critics now saying how the beautiful woman is whining," as one person wrote, noting that it also affects men.

"I've had body hatred for decades. It's real. We live in a culture that has impossible, unhealthy beauty standards. It's devastating for many," they said, while another chimed in by pointing out that this is all part of a larger problem perpetuated by the idea of a "perfect body."



"If you're surprised Megan Fox has body image insecurities then it just means you've bought into the incorrect assumption that there is a way to "perfect" your body enough that all body concerns go away," they said, before adding, "There isn't. This is an unwinnable game."

