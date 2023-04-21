Matty Healy Kind of Apologizes For Those Offensive Ice Spice Remarks

Matty Healy says he's "kind of a bit sorry" if he upset Ice Spice during his controversial podcast appearance.

Back in February, The 1975 frontman was criticized for participating in an offensive conversation on The Adam Friedland Show, where he said Harry Styles “gets a pass” for his alleged “queerbaiting” and made a number of derogatory comments about several racial and ethnic groups. At one point, Healy also laughed along as hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen discussed the "Princess Diana" rapper's heritage.

Despite Ice Spice actually being of Nigerian and Dominican descent, the inappropriate speculation resulted in multiple racist impersonations of Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese accents, eliciting negative responses from people like Yungblud, who said the episode was just "three privileged white dudes [sitting] around and [objectifying] a young Black female artist who’s blowing up."

While Healy initially responded to Yungblud's critique with blatant mockery, the Being Funny in a Foreign Language musician finally up a half-apology for the offensive conversation during The 1975's show in Auckland, New Zealand, saying that he is "kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you, Ice Spice."

“It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick," Healy continued, prior to proclaiming his love for the rapper and saying he didn't want "anything like that misconstrued to be mean."

"I don’t mind being a bit of a joker," he continued, appearing to completely forget that he'd wanted to hear an impression of a Japanese person working in a Nazi concentration camp during the podcast.

"It’s OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don’t want to be seen as, like, being barmy. Because honestly, I just love you guys, and I love doing this," Healy said. "The truth I just want to say, ‘Hello. This is a bit embarrassing. I’m sorry if I get it wrong."

"'We all get it wrong,' you know?," he went on to argue. And though he went on to once again publicly apologize Ice Spice, Healy didn't offer an apology for making the derogatory comments in the first place. Rather, he excused himself by saying "my life’s just a bit weird."

Healy concluded, "I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset her because I fucking love her."

Notably, the British singer's half-apology comes shortly after deactivating his Instagram account to close out his "asshole era." That said, Ice Spice has yet to respond to his pleas for forgiveness.