Marine Serre's collections offer a deep insight into her dystopian universe, with apocalyptic motifs a recurring theme since her Paris runway debut in 2018. Her clothes act like armor against environmental pollutants, with climate change being among the chief issues she tackles in her work.

At the designer's Fall 2020 show in Paris, face masks returned yet again — a move that felt all too real in the wake of recent Australian bushfires and more reports of the coronavirus spreading to different parts of the world.

True to Serre's sustainable design approach, she incorporated various upcycled materials in this collection like bedspreads, carpets and tableclothes to create her compellling futurustic outfits. (About 50% of the collection consisted of upcycled fabrics.)

For those who want even more protection, Serre offered up bedazzled balaclavas and masks featuring lace embroidery that conceal the entire face. See, below, for more of the designer's Fall/Winter 2020 collection.