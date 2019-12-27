Maison Margiela's divisive "tag earring" is currently confusing and delighting the internet in equal parts.

After all, aside from Vetements, if there's one other high fashion brand that knows a thing or two about a viral moment, it's Margiela. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the folks over at the French fashion house came up with an ostentatious accessory that looks like a pack of earrings.

Retailing $305 — though the price has since dropped to $92 via Ssense — the single earring features two, detachable brass hoops attached to a piece of "cardboard" made from white calfskin and embossed with the MM6 signature.

However, as noted by The Daily Mail, the accessory recently sparked some serious online debate after user @doragzplora tweeted out a screenshot of Ssense's listing.

And though some took up issue with the concept and compared the accessory to a cattle tag, other commenters appeared more mystified by the accessory's price tag.

*online shopping* Oo this would be a nice basic set of earrings



*swipes through photos* wait what pic.twitter.com/2s34s2QTZC — . (@doragzplora) December 24, 2019

They thought we wasn’t gon notice ? pic.twitter.com/3j4BBx2iHY — 30 Thousand 100 Million (@229Tyree) December 25, 2019

shit is called ssense but it don’t make any 😭 https://t.co/7W8rzBykIM — 𝔣𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔰 ♡ (@Selena_Mac) December 24, 2019

AND THEY WERE INITIALLY CHARGING OVER £200 FOR THIS MONSTROSITY — Yo Yo Ma 🇿🇼 (@yollysaurus) December 24, 2019

lmaooo I literally almost fell for it too the other day pic.twitter.com/YhJ2z8ZzFu — Hannah J. (@hannnahjoseph) December 25, 2019

That said, a good number of users also just found it funny, while others acknowledged the fact that Margiela's always been a little on the "weirder" side whilst arguing that this earring was par for the course.

I’m doneeee with margiela HAHAHAHAHAH https://t.co/Z0Ioyoywj3 — Lailli Mirza (@LailliMirza) December 26, 2019

Margiela stay weird https://t.co/8ANZ6ar1Um — broke brian (@stovepotovenpan) December 25, 2019

Margiela been different and “innovative”. love them but some shit be weird af. sold an egg carton once 💀 pic.twitter.com/bGhroGzo3L — Irving 👩🏽‍🎤 (@Versace_Poptart) December 25, 2019

Granted, it doesn't seem as if the negative chatter has deterred anyone from actually buying the earring.

another day of locals attacking margiela https://t.co/vXO9DcH9yq — persephone 🐇 (@chateaumargiela) December 24, 2019

this earring is not a want but a need — 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓁𝓊𝓀𝓎𝒶 (@balenciogre) December 24, 2019

Locals mad about the margiela tag earring meanwhile I bought it — witten (cross between a wolf and a kitten) (@touchpooI) December 27, 2019

I mean, it is on sale!