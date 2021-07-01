In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.

Rodman's third LP, which she trimmed to 12 songs from an original 20 written in 30 days, presents the artist in raw form, as she wrestles with heartbreak and symptoms of the pandemic. Where much of the music made during lockdown is introspective or lo-fi, Unbelievable Animals explodes with larger than life club anthems — co-produced, co-penned and performed by Rodman — that balance radio-rock shine with dirt-punk roots, like the energy in a '90s nightclub.

A rebirth after months in isolation, Rodman's forthcoming project delivers notes of Liz Phair and Marianne Faithfull, but leans heavily into the soaring experimental pop sounds of Madonna's Ray of Light on "Love Me!" — a song about "getting back with an ex who you know is bad for you," Rodman says. "No matter how poorly they've treated you in the past, they keep charming their way back in and you just want them to love you."

Rodman developed the album title while writing because she saw her life "in past loves laid out like a Discovery Channel special" and realized she wasn't alone in her feelings. Whether she's lusting over a "Rock 'N' Roll Gay Guy" who gets an inch and takes a mile or submitting to the delirious whirlwind of her favorite "Dirtbag," Rodman allows herself the space — and others around her — to be Unbelievable Animals.

Ahead of Macy Rodman's single release show this Friday, July 2nd at Brooklyn's C'mon Everybody, stream "Love Me!" off Unbelievable Animals, below.