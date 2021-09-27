Machine Gun Kelly was on the lineup for the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. But while he definitely had fans in the audience, it was hard to ignore the number of people who booed him during his time onstage.

According to reports and some videos from the event, between songs in his set, people would boo and even raise their hands and flip him off. The heckling allegedly came from metal fans who reportedly wanted to avenge heavy metal band Slipknot. Last weekend, at Chicago's Riot Fest, MGK went off and called the group "old weird dudes with masks." And people suspect that this all stems from some bitterness on Kelly's part after a canceled collaboration with Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

At one point during Louder Than Life, the artist threatened one of the audience members with a random Star Wars lightsaber that was onstage. And things even got physical. An unidentified man from the crowd shoved the artist while he was singing. Security got involved, but not before MGK appeared to punch the guy in the face.

Still, despite all that occurred, MGK finished his whole set.

Later, he also pushed back on the idea that he was only getting hate from the crowd at the festival. He tweeted, "i don't know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones."

i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones. https://t.co/hcjJ3LCfKU — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 26, 2021