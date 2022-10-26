Lauren Speed Accuses 'Love Is Blind' of 'Cutting' Out Black Women

Love Is Blind is facing some serious criticism from one of its most well-known contestants.

Fans of the popular Netflix dating show know that now-married contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were the breakout stars of season one, with an adorable connection and post-pod fairy tale ending, which included a wedding during the finale and the unofficial title of America's "favorite couple." That said, while the two have continued to show a lot of love for the series that brought them together, it also seems as if Speed has a pretty big problem with the way they handled the editing of the newest season, particularly when it comes to Black female contestants.

"I don't like how LIB be cutting all the black women," Speed wrote on Wednesday, October 26, before wondering why "they are always in the trailer but not the show," which featured 15 women — only five of whom are Black women — in season three.

"I know it's slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway," Speed then went on to reveal in a follow-up post, before adding, "Y'all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show."

However, that wasn't the only thing she had to say about Love Is Blind's editing, as she also ended up responding to a fan asking her what she thinks the producers are looking for when they choose who "makes the final show." And Speed's theory?

"It's couples that get engaged that aren't even shown sometimes," as she said. "I think they only show what they deem most entertaining."

Neither Netflix nor Love Is Blind have addressed Speed's criticism. In the meantime though, you can read her tweets about the issue below.

