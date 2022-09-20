Love Is Blind fan favorites Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams have broken up.

Mere days after their long rumored romance was finally confirmed on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Abrams took to his Instagram on Monday, September 19 to announce that the pair had actually split in the time between now and the special being filmed.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," the 30-year-old wrote. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

That said, Abrams went on to reveal in the second half of his statement that he was already in a new relationship, which he wants "to keep private for a bit."

"As for what the future holds, I have not a clue," he continued. "Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

For a little context, the former lovers were castmates on the second season of the reality dating show, where they both became instant fan favorites after striking up a close friendship. Despite their connection though, Vempati ended up accepting a proposal from Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee while Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley. However, the respective couples ultimately called it quits before making it to the altar.

In the aftermath of both breaks, the two eventually admitted their feelings for each other during the final moments of After the Altar, with Abrams telling the 31-year-old that he wanted "a legitimate relationship" after previously admitting during the Love Is Blind reunion that he “regretted” not choosing her.

But as for why it took them so long to get to that point, Abrams later told People that he was "hesitant" to start a romantic relationship with the 31-year-old "because she was my best friend."

"And if it doesn't work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn't planning to breakup — but you always have to think about what happens after."

He added, "I've been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can't really see that person anymore because it's not fair to your future person."

Vempati has yet to publicly comment on the split. However, you can read Abrams' full statement on the breakup below.