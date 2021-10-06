Well, that was fast.

Louis Vuitton is capitalizing on an already eventful week for the fashion house by naming the star of the show everyone is talking about, Squid Game, as their latest global ambassador. Ho Yeon Jung, who plays Sae-byeokin on the record-breaking Netflix show, was named the brand's latest face the same week she became the most followed Korean actor on Instagram with over 14 million followers.

Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière said of the addition to Luis Vuitton's global ambassador roster: "I immediately fell in love with HoYeon's great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago." Ho Yeon Jung added that "it is an honour to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador."

Jung is no stranger to the fashion industry either, having already modeled for Louis Vuitton as a part of its 2017 ready-to-wear campaign and graced the house's runway. In addition to placing second on Korea's Next Top Model, Jung has also starred in shoots for Vogue Girl Korea, Nylon Korea, ELLE Wedding and been a cover star for Vogue Japan, Vogue Korea, W Korea, and Harper's Bazaar Korea.

As a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Ho Yeon Jung will partner with the brand for a host of special projects that have yet to be confirmed but may include but is not limited to red carpet appearances, billboards and front row appearances. Considering the fact that Squid Game is getting second season, its safe to say we'll be seeing a lot more of Jung for quite some time.