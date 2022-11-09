As the old saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Nearly 40 years on since Madonna's groundbreaking debut, daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon is carving out her own space in the music world with the release of her debut EP, Go.

Leon, who performs under the moniker Lolahol, oozes cool girl sex appeal across the EP's five tracks with whispery vocals over jittery, abstract instrumentation and chilling ambiance. Experimental electronic and art pop auteur Eartheater serves as executive producer for the concise and ambitious debut, which is released on her label, Chemical X. She also co-produces the project with Tony Seltzer, Shlohmo, Samuel Burgess and Hara Kiri.

Prior to launching her music career, Leon starred alongside Eartheater in the clever Grand Theft Auto-inspired video for "Joyride," produced by Seltzer. The pair embody the stiff and crass female characters of the iconic video game. Leon busts out her dancing skills as she contorts her body with ease without ever breaking eye contact, playing the perfect companion for Eartheater. The two are a match made in musical heaven, and Go is the product of that.

Opening track "Cuntradiction" slinks around like Fiona Apple's decadent hit single "Criminal" as Leon begs to indulge in the idealized version of a love interest without all the pain. It sets the tone for the rest of the project as Leon finds herself in the throes of a chaotic lover. On "Not Pussy," she even joins in a chorus that taunts, "Are you in or are you not?"

Armed with both vulnerability and sass, Leon makes herself known as a serious contender in the industry separate from her mother's impactful legacy. She's here and she's ready. Meet Lolahol.

Below, watch the video for "Cuntradiction" and revisit Leon's stunning PAPER cover here.